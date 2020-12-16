Napoli fly Osimhen to Belgium for treatment

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been flown to Antwerp in Belgium for more treatment on the shoulder injury he sustained while playing for the Nigerian national team.

Victor Osimhen has not played for Napoli since their win over Bologna in November before traveling to Nigeria to team up with the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2022 qualifiers.

The former Lille striker got injured in Super Eagles’ Nations Cup 2022 qualifier against Sierra Leone which ended 4-4 in Benin, Edo State in which Osimhen scored.

He was unable to travel with the Super Eagles to Freetown for their return leg against Sierra Leone which also ended in a draw.

And since he returned to Italy, Napoli have been taking care of the Nigerian striker who could make return to the pitch after Christmas.

According to the report on Sky Sport, Victor Osimhen travelled to Antwerp to speed up the times by working on recovery, physical and athletic strengthening.

Napoli players like Mertens, Ghoulam and Younes have also been treated at the medical centre where Victor Osimhen is currently receiving treatments

