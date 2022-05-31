Sports

Napoli give deadline on Osimhen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Segun Bailey ABUJA Serie A giants Napoli have revealed that they will stop listening to bids for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from July 8. Osimhen is one of the most soughtafter assets in Europe at the moment, following his brilliant returns of 18 goals and six assists in 32 games for the Partenopeans. Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are the frontrunners to secure the services of the 23-year-old, but Napoli’s valuation of €100m has been a significant setback for any potential deal. According to Mondo- Napoli, the Partenopeans are looking to close the door early on bids for Osimhen, as they have revealed that Napoli will stop listening to offers for Osimhen from July 8. Asides from it being a way to keep Osimhen at the club for at least another year, it would also ensure stability and prevent distractions in the team ahead of the new season, which begins in August.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Brighton boost survival hopes with win over Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Salah double helps Liverpool up to third *Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win and go seven points clear of the drop. Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes. And […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros as draw holds in Yaounde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three-time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde (Pot 3) […]
Sports

Wrestlers on redemption duty for Team Nigeria

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

… as Oborodudu wrestles today in Tokyo, Adekuoroye waits till Wednesday   As Nigeria continues a late chase for medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, wresting, a sport the country has high prospects to excel in, starts today.   The Mukuhari Messe Hall located beside the Tokyo Disneyland, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica