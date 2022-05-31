Napoli give deadline on Osimhen

Segun Bailey ABUJA Serie A giants Napoli have revealed that they will stop listening to bids for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from July 8. Osimhen is one of the most soughtafter assets in Europe at the moment, following his brilliant returns of 18 goals and six assists in 32 games for the Partenopeans. Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are the frontrunners to secure the services of the 23-year-old, but Napoli’s valuation of €100m has been a significant setback for any potential deal. According to Mondo- Napoli, the Partenopeans are looking to close the door early on bids for Osimhen, as they have revealed that Napoli will stop listening to offers for Osimhen from July 8. Asides from it being a way to keep Osimhen at the club for at least another year, it would also ensure stability and prevent distractions in the team ahead of the new season, which begins in August.

