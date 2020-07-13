Napoli give Osimhen 10-day ultimatum

AC Milan set to hijack transfer deal

With the transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, dragging for too long, Serie A side, Napoli, have given the player a 10-day ultimatum to make up his mind about joining them ahead of the new season.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Naples outfit wants an immediate response from the Nigeria international to avoid a repeat of their failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen’s rejection.

Osimhen has been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 gamesbut 18 in all competitions

Apart from Napoli, other clubs have been mentioned in the transfer of the former junior international with reports claiming the player is at the moment holding out for the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported, according to Football Italia, that another Serie A giant, AC Milan, are trying to hijacked Napoli’s move for Osimhen

With Napoli already asking the player to make up his mind about moving to Naples, however, Milan are now trying to insert themselves into the picture as the player has asked for time to assess his options.

The Rossoneri are preparing a bid for the 21-yearold, and the asking price is expected to be at least € 5 0 m meaning Milan will include some players to lower the cost of the operation, and a decision is expected by Monday or Tuesday the report claims.

F o o t b a l l Italia also add that the player is waiting for offers from the Premier League, with Liverpool having been repeatedly linked too.

