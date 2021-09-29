Napoli look to block Osimhen from AFCON

…Club’s lawyers study FIFA’s rules

Italian side Napoli are looking for means to stop their Africa-born players including Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from attending the next African Cup of Nations slated to start next January in Cameroon. Osimhen is expected to lead the line for the three-time African champions when the tournament kicks off but according to respected Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, his Serie A side is ready to put paid to that dream. The media news outlet reported that Napoli’s lawyers are studying loopholes they could exploit to block several of their top African stars including Osimhen from featuring at the competition.

The delayed 2021 AFCON will now be staged between January 9 and February 6 in Cameroon and the high-flying Serie A club will be forced to be without Osimhen, Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) as well as Ounas, Ghoulam (Algeria). According to FIFA rules, clubs are obliged to release the players for a major tournament like the AFCON at least two weeks to kick-off. That will mean Napoli could be without these players for as many as six weeks depending on how their various countries fare in the continental competition.

