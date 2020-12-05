Sports

Napoli officially name stadium after Maradona

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Naples city council has unanimously approved a resolution that will change the name of Napoli’s home stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The resolution was proposed by Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris only hours after the news that Maradona had passed away at age 60 last week. Maradona is a revered figure in Naples after leading the city’s club to two Serie A titles during his seven-year run with Napoli from 1984 to 1991.

“With his immense talent and his magic, he honoured the Napoli shirt for seven years, giving it two historical championships and other prestigious cups, and receiving in exchange from the whole city an eternal and unconditional love,” a statement from the council read.

The statement also noted the connection the working-class city shared with Maradona, who was raised in poverty in his native Buenos Aires. “Through the football victories of the Argentine champion, it was not only the Napoli team that won but the whole city, which fully identifies with him,” it read.

“Always on the side of the weakest and the common people, Maradona fought the prejudices and discrimination that Neapolitans were still subjected to inside the stadiums, becoming the idol of the entire city.” Napoli had the chance to pay tribute to Maradona last week during their Europa League match at home against Rijeka. Captain Lorenzo Insigne laid a wreath before kick-off, while the Napoli team lined up in ‘Maradona 10’ shirts.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men’s National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started […]
Sports

Falode: CAF Women’s Champions League, a dream come true

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hard working Head of Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared that the decision of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to put the proposed Women’s CAF Champions League on the front burner in their next meeting in Cairo towards the actualisation of the league in 2021, is a dream come […]
Sports

Report: Gbolagade Busari, Ex-3SC Chairman Is Dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Alhaji Gbolagade Busari is dead. The journalist cum football administrator was said to have passed on early Monday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Details of the cause of his death, however, remain sketchy as at the time of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: