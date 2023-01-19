Sports

Napoli place €140m price tag on Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

In the bid to keep their prized forward, Serie A league leader, Napoli, have placed a €140million price tag on Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen amid transfer links. Three Premier League clubs—Manchester United, Newcastle, and Arsenal—are reportedly highly interested in signing the Nigerian player in the summer, according to claims. The teams in the English Premier League are now vying for the title, and should all four finish in the top four, they would be shopping for the right player to enhance their squad prior to the 2023–24 Champions League season.

Osimhen, who is under contract to the Neapolitans until 2025, has garnered attention for his performances and aroused the interest of other teams. The Neapolitans, on the other hand, have placed a hefty price on the striker by insisting that O s i m h e n would not be leaving the team for anything less. The Nigerian international, who is committed to helping his team win the Scudetto, will have to make a difficult choice when the summer transfer period begins.

The Super Eagles striker, whose estimated market worth is approximately €70 million, joined the Italian team in 2020 for a sum of around €75 million. The Serie A heavyweights stand to gain significantly from the deal if it is ultimately successful with the top teams. Last summer, Arsenal and Newcastle were heavily linked to him, but they were unwilling to match Napoli’s €100 million plus valuation. However, ahead of next summer, Manchester United are plotting a mega transfer for the 24-year-old hitman according to the Manchester Evening News.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

