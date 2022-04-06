Napoli raise Osimhen’s price tag to 130m euros

Napoli is set to increase the price tag of the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to 100 million euros (about N60 billion) as the race to sign the 23-year-old heats up.

The Partenopeans had placed a 100 million euros price tag on him. However, Fotbollskanalen reports that Napoli would increase their asking fee to 130million euros(N60billion) because of the number of clubs interested in Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The former Lille man has been terrific for Napoli this season, with 15 goals and four assists in 25 appearances.

His brilliance has not gone unnoticed, as some of Europe’s big boys have been reported to be interested in securing his services.

Arsenal and Newcastle wanted to sign him during the last winter transfer window. Also, Real Madrid and Manchester United were in the mix.

However, nothing concrete materialized from those links. Nonetheless, with Arsenal looking to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United looking for a fiery striker, and Newcastle looking to build a solid squad, Osimhen could be on the move by the summer.

