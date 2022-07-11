Sports

Napoli reveals they are yet to receive bid for Osimhen

Napoli sports director has revealed they are yet to receive a formal bid for Victor Osimhen despite the recent transfer speculations around the striker.

 

Osimhen, 23, has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, from Bayern Munich to Manchester United. However, sports director Cristiano Giuntoli said Napoli are yet to receive a bid for the striker. “There is no bid for Osimhen,” he disclosed. “We have received some calls to explore the situation.

 

“A big, really big bid is required to sell Osimhen.” A record-breaking fee of around 100 Million Euros has been speculated to lure Napoli record signing away. Osimhen is currently part of Napoli pre-season training ahead of the new Serie A season next month

 

