Napoli target another Eagles’ star, Chukwueze

Barely a week after capturing Lille and Nigeria’s forward, Victor Osimhen, Napoli have launched another attack on Super Eagles and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, to boost their attack for next year’s Europa Cup.

According to lebombedivlad, I Partenopei Manager, Napoli Coach, Genaro Gattuso, is a big fan of the Villarreal winger, and has asked the club to make a move for him.

Chukwueze is one of Nigeria’s brightest talents and has already been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs.

However, the 21-year-old is a close friend of Osimhen, and that could give Napoli the advantage in the race for his signature.

It still remains to be seen if Villarreal would be interested in selling one of their prized assets as he just signed a new deal with a release clause of 100m euros.

The Yellow Submarines just appointed former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, to replace Javi Calleja, and that could play a part in any decision regarding Chukwueze.

Chukwueze was once described by former Nigerian international, Mutiu Adepoju who is the Spanish Laliga Ambassador in Nigeria as a stand out player among the Nigerians who ply their trade in Spain.

Adepoju a former Real Sociedad player picked Chukwueze as the best performer among the Nigerians because he showed that his first season’s performance at Villarreal was no fluke.

“At his young age of 21, it is not easy to be at the top of your game in a competitive league like the LaLiga,” the former Super Eagles midfielder said.

