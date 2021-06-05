Napoli to extend Osimhen’s 5 million euros-a-year deal till 2026

Serie A club Napoli are ready to break open the contract of Victor Osimhen till 2026, according to a transfer expert. “Napoli are ready to open talks to extend Victor Osimhen’s contract until 2026,” according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira. Osimhen, 22, signed a five-year contract with Napoli last summer when he moved from French Ligue 1 side Lille for record fee that could rise up to over 80 Million Euros with various add-ons. The initial contract will end on June 30, 2025. This past week, the striker’s agent said that despite the managerial changes at Napoli his client’s future remains at the club. Despite several major setbacks, Osimhen scored 10 goals in Serie A for Napoli to finish fifth this past season.

