Napoli to extend Victor Osimhen’s contract, insert release clause

Serie A club Napoli are planning to add one more year to Victor Osimhen’s contract and also insert a release clause.
The Nigeria international signed a contract until 2024 worth €4.5M per season when he joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer.
According to ‘Corrmezzogiorno’, the Partenopei are determined to extend the forward’s contact, whilst also inserting a release clause.
Osimhen scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli in the 2020/21 campaign.
The 22-year-old missed over two months of action after sustaining a shoulder injury while on international duty with Nigeria.
While recovering from the injury , the former Wolfsburg striker was authorized to spend time in Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to Naples.
The positive test, together with his shoulder injury, kept him away from action until his return to the side on 29 January 2021, when he was subbed on for around 20 minutes of Napoli’s Coppa Italia win against Spezia.

