Napoli to seal Osimhen’s transfer next week

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should complete his move to Italian giants Napoli next week, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. Osimhen arrived Italy on Tuesday and held discussion Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis over his much-publicized €70m move to the club, but reports in Italy revealed the deal was not signed and the player has returned to France with his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato told RaiSport that the transfer could be sealed in the next several hours after Napoli President told the 21-year-old that he would be a star in Naples.

“Yesterday De Laurentiis told Victor Osimhen that he will be the star of his team and much more. There was an interview between the entourage and the management of Napoli, and the report was positive. Napoli hopes to have the final yes by Saturday,” the journalist said. Venerato added: “After Napoli Vs Roma (on Sunday), there will be new contacts (about Osimhen) between Lille and Napoli. I can tell you that they plan to close the agreement between the clubs next week.” he said.

France to allow up to 5,000 fans into stadiums

S tadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]
EPL: Red Devils coast past Seagulls thanks to Fernandes’ double

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]
La Liga trains women football coaches in Nigeria in collaboration with NWFL 

  In its continued commitment to women’s football, LaLiga provided two Master class sessions for coaches of the Nigerian Women Football League.   La Liga has further strengthened relations between both institutions with these online classes, within the existing MoU with the highest competition in the African country, the NWFL.   These sessions consist of some […]

