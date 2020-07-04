Napoli to seal Osimhen’s transfer next week

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should complete his move to Italian giants Napoli next week, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. Osimhen arrived Italy on Tuesday and held discussion Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis over his much-publicized €70m move to the club, but reports in Italy revealed the deal was not signed and the player has returned to France with his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato told RaiSport that the transfer could be sealed in the next several hours after Napoli President told the 21-year-old that he would be a star in Naples.

“Yesterday De Laurentiis told Victor Osimhen that he will be the star of his team and much more. There was an interview between the entourage and the management of Napoli, and the report was positive. Napoli hopes to have the final yes by Saturday,” the journalist said. Venerato added: “After Napoli Vs Roma (on Sunday), there will be new contacts (about Osimhen) between Lille and Napoli. I can tell you that they plan to close the agreement between the clubs next week.” he said.

