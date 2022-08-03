Sports

Napoli to sign Africans only if they sign Afcon waiver

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Tuesday he would not sign African players any longer unless they agreed to not take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly – now at Premier League side Chelsea – and Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa missed several Napoli games while on international duty at this year’s Afcon, which took place between January and February.

“Or they sign a waiver giving up their right to participate to the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments or between Afcon and the championships in South America … I never have them (Napoli players) available,” he said in a Wall Street Italia talk show.

He criticised the fact that clubs were agreeing to more and more games, suggesting a European tournament with the top clubs from the strongest five countries instead of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

“The world of football cannot self manage because we do the puppet show for others … if we could play 100 games, it would be a happy ending for everyone and we (clubs) like cretins agree to that.”

The Italian film producer also said he did not support the breakaway European Super League which folded less than 48 hours after it was announced last year as it was an elite club.

“You cannot create a super club of privileged members who invite others (to the league). You need to democratically keep the door open for everyone,” he said.

The Italian film producer added he was tired of offers from investment funds for the club, adding that he was offered 900 million euros around four to five years ago by American investors.

“You (bidders) did not understand a thing (about me). I am a pure entrepreneur who enjoys doing business … let me play,” he said.

“I want to be the 12th player on the pitch. Actually the 12th player is the fan, I can be the 13th or even the 14th, as 14 is my favourite number.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Waldrum charges Falcons to win well

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Head coach of the Nigerian women national team, Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, has urged his wards to win very well when they file out against Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in Abuja in the final qualifying round for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations on Friday. A narrow 2-1 aggregate win over Ghana’s Black […]
Sports

Djokovic wins record 9th Aussie Open title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men’s title.   Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s record books.   The 33-year-old Serb has […]
Sports

WA confirms Okon-George, Onyekwere for Tokyo 2020

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA,

Quartermiler, Patience Okon- George, and Discus thrower, Chioma Onyekwere, have both been confirmed by World Athletics to compete at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo subject to their official selection by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. The two athletes have now swelled the number of Nigerian athletes that will provisionally be competing in the individual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica