Sports

Napoli will be back, Osimhen boasts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is hopeful Napoli will bounce back from their 3-2 Europa League defeat to Spartak Moscow at the Diego Armando Stadium on Thursday. The 22-year-old started from the bench but was introduced in the second half, taking the place of Andrea Petagna, and ended up scoring for his team in stoppage time after converting Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s pass. “We stand firm as a team no matter the outcome. 100% we will be back,” Osimhen posted on his official social media account.

In Thursday’s Group C match, the hosts took the lead in the first minute when, after a goalline melee, the ball bounced to Elif Elmas who took his chance to find the back of the net. The Naples-based charges were reduced to 10 men after Ivan Kruzliak was sent off after an infringement.

Initially, he had been yellow carded but after the VAR review, he received his marching orders. On the stroke of half-time, the visitors thought they had won a penalty when Matteo Politano was adjudged to have committed a foul, but the decision was reversed by VAR. But they were not to be denied in the 55th minute when Quincy Promes capitalised on a rebound to level the score. With 10 minutes to go, Spartak Moscow got their second after Mikhail Ignatov beat his marker to collect a brilliant pass from Ayrton before calmly slotting past the goalkeeper.

The numerical equality was restored two minutes later by referee Ivan Kruzliak when he sent off Maximiliano Caufriez for a second bookable offence. But it did nothing to kill the Russians’ spirit who scored their third in the 90th minute. Promes completed his brace after being picked inside the box by Alexander Sobolev.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Mount gives Chelsea big win at Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs edge to victory against Fulham *Everton win to continue top-four push Chelsea strengthened their case for Champions League qualification and harmed champions Liverpool’s own top-four hopes as Mason Mount’s goal gave them victory at Anfield. The Blues were the better side and had an early Timo Werner finish disallowed by the video assistant referee […]
Sports Top Stories

PUMA terminates four-year contract with AFN

Posted on Author Reporter

  German sports wear manufacturing giants, PUMA, has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). In a letter dated Wednesday August 4, 2021 and signed by the company’s Director, Manuel Edlheimb, PUMA said it was officially notifying the AFN of its termination of the Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement. “We are referring […]
Sports

Pele ‘recovering well’ after surgery to remove tumour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Brazil legend Pele says he is “recovering well” following surgery to remove a tumour from his colon. The 80-year-old was admitted to hospital after a tumour in his right colon was discovered in tests. He posted on social media on Monday confirming he had had surgery to remove the “suspicious lesion”. Before his surgery, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica