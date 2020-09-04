Napoli winger urges fans to exercise patience over Osimhen

Napoli winger Matteo Politano has urged fans to be patient with Victor Osimhen when he gradually settles in Serie A. The Parthenopeans paid a clubrecord fee of $70 million to Ligue 1 side Lille in July to secure the signature of the forward. The Nigeria international has shown signs of his abilities when he bagged a hat-trick and assist in their pre-season game against L’Aquila Calcio. Politano has advised the Parthenopeans supporters not to put pressure on the forward, considering he has not played in Italy previously. “Osimhen has great prospects, he’s a good guy and has to work calmly,” Politano told Sky Sport Italia. “You shouldn’t expect everything immediately; he comes from a championship that is different from the Italian one. “He has potential, it’s up to him to put it into action. We are happy to have him on the team and we will give him a hand. He has great ability. We should put him at ease.” Osimhen moved to the Stadio San Paolo outfit following his outstanding performances for Lille, where he made a significant contribution to the French club during his one-year stay.The Super Eagles striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists for the Great Danes, amid other dazzling displays. Osimhen started his career with Ultimate Strikers Academy before his eye-catching performances at the 2015 U17 World Cup spurred Bundesliga side Wolfsburg to sign him in 2017.

