‘Napoli won’t give up on Serie A title’

Victor Osimhen has promised that Napoli not give up on their chances of winning the Serie A title this season. The Parthenopeans survived an early scare from Udinese but recorded a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s league match.

 

Following an assist from Roberto Pereyra, GerardDeulofeugavetheLittleZebrasa22ndminute lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

 

However, Luciano Spalletti’s men produced a commanding second-half display to garner maximum points. First, Osimhen headed Mario Rui’s cross past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri in the 52nd minute, before completing his brace three minutes after the hour mark.

 

Thanks to the result, the Naples-based outfit occupy the second position with just three points separating them from leaders AC Milan. And the former Lille goal machine has vowed that they will continue to fight for Italian football’s top prize.

 

