Napoli won’t rush Osimhen back to action, says coach

Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, has said the club will not russh Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, back to action as the player continues to recuperate from injury.

 

The former Lille of Italy was expected to feature in Napoli’s Serie A game against Cremonese on Sunday, but the coach has said he is not going to rush the player back.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Spalletti said the player will most likely miss the game on Sunday as Napoli hope to continue their impressive run in the league. The energetic striker has been out injured in the last weeks due to an injury he sustained in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

 

“As far as Victor Osimhen is concerned, we cannot risk anything,” he said. “We want Victor to be available in the best condition. He still needs to train at high intensity

 

