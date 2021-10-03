Napoli’s trust helps me to flourish in Naples –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed the secret to his current form for his club, Napoli in the Italian Serie A and the Europa Cup.

The former Lille of France striker already scored seven goals in his last five matches for Napoli, a tally it took him 25 games to reach, and not until April, last season, his first in Naples.

In a debut season hampered by injury, suspensions and coronavirus- related problems, when he joined Napoli from Lille, Osimhen managed 10 goals, and three assists, from 30 games.

Speaking with BBC Africa, the now one of Europe’s hottest strikers is relishing giving back to a club which has not just invested in him financially but also psychologically.

“They trust me and stood by me through the tough start last season,” Osimhen said. “The love I enjoy is massive – the club, the city, the supporters and everyone connected to Napoli

