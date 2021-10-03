Sports

Napoli’s trust helps me to flourish in Naples –Osimhen

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed the secret to his current form for his club, Napoli in the Italian Serie A and the Europa Cup.

 

The former Lille of France striker already scored seven goals in his last five matches for Napoli, a tally it took him 25 games to reach, and not until April, last season, his first in Naples.

 

In a debut season hampered by injury, suspensions and coronavirus- related problems, when he joined Napoli from Lille, Osimhen managed 10 goals, and three assists, from 30 games.

 

 

Speaking with BBC Africa, the now one of Europe’s hottest strikers is relishing giving back to a club which has not just invested in him financially but also psychologically.

 

“They trust me and stood by me through the tough start last season,” Osimhen said. “The love I enjoy is massive – the club, the city, the supporters and everyone connected to Napoli

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea reached the FA Cup final with a narrow victory that ended Manchester City’s hopes of a historic quadruple. Hakim Ziyech turned home Timo Werner’s pass early in the second half to settle a cagey affair at Wembley, reports the BBC. The Morocco winger had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ben […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City […]
Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season meet: Semifinalists emerge as Rivers battle MFM for final spot

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The semifinalists of the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships emerged on Friday with Lobi Stars taking the final spot after a 1-0 defeat of giant killers of the tournament, Ottasolo. Going into the final group game, the two teams had the opportunity of qualifying to the semifinal but a first half goal by Abdulwasiu Mamud […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica