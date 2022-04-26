NAPPS seeks mental health experts, counselling to rehabilitate students

Worried by the sexual saga involving a female student and some male students of Chrisland School in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has recommended that the students should be taken to experts in mental health and Counselling for adequate intervention and rehabilitation.

No fewer than76 students of the private school had gone to represent the school at the World School Games, held in the Arab nation.

The national body of private school owners in the country expressed displeasure over the viral sex video on social media involving a 10-year-old female student, and blamed poor parenting for the incident, saying parents should be more up and doing in their role of parenting and proper monitoring and upbringing of the children.

“They should pay proper attention to the observations regarding their children that are coming from the school and address them quickly,” the association added, even as it urged the school management and staff to be fully equipped to adequately protect learners under their care and watch by not neglecting their duties to their learners.

Meanwhile, NAPPS National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, had earlier in a statement earlier called for the reopening of Chrisland Schools shut at the wake of the incident by the Lagos State government in order to carry out full investigation of the matter, further stated that the association has confidence in the ability of the police authority, the officials of the Lagos Ministry of Education and the school authority to do the needful on the issue.

However, the state government on Friday, through the Ministry of Education announced the reopening of the schools, a directive which, it was learnt, would not be unconnected with a meeting of all parties that was held at the Ministry during the week. According to the state Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, the directive to reopen the schools followed a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident.

“Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday, April 25, 2022,” she stressed, saying that the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the state, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA), will be working on a scheduled psycho-social support for the students.

However, Otubela, who lamented the level of moral decadence in the society, which he also attributed to lack of quality parenting such as home upbringing, parental monitoring of the children as well as absence of moral value, insisted that issues of moral decadence in schools should be addressed with a view to minimising the occurrence of issues around it.

“The acts portraying moral decadence are not exclusive to schools as the issue cuts across every sphere of our society.

Since children are a reflection of the society they live in; it therefore shows that a concerted effort will be needed to nip the malaise in the bud.” the NAPPS President said.

While expressing regrets that moral decadence had eaten deep into the moral fabrics of the society and that the result is what we are witnessing today in the society including our educational institutions.

Otubela, who pointed out that parents are to take the larger portion of the blame for children’s behavioural challenges, stressed that they must be ready to take a greater role in shaping their children’s future by inculcating morally acceptable behaviour in them.

