NAPS gets a new National Moderator, Prof. Kanu

The Distinguished Professor of African Philosophy, Prof. Kanu Ikechukwu Anthony, OSA has been chosen by the National Association of Philosophy Students in Nigeria and the diaspora to serve as its National Moderator.

The choice was made on the basis of the requirements of the Constitution of the National Association of Philosophy Students which holds that: “The National Moderator shall be a well respected Professor of Philosophy whose contribution to the advancement of Philosophy studies in Nigeria is visible” (12. 1a).

Professor Kanu is of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies Tansian University; a visiting scholar to the University of Jos and Veritas University Abuja. As we congratulate NAPS for the choice well made, we look forward to a brighter future for the association.

 

