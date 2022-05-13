NAPTIP arrests 8,005, convicts 511 for human trafficking

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri, has disclosed that out of the 8,005 persons arrested for human trafficking and charged to court, 511 have been convicted. Fatima made this disclosure yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The NAPTIP boss said the agency had a total reported cases of 9,813 with 261 cases ongoing in various courts across the country. She added that agency had 11 Legal Mutual Assistance cases with two currently ongoing in Lagos and Benin, Edo state.

