NAPTIP combs Calabar for child traffickers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is currently combing Calabar and its environs to fish out those behind the baby factory recently discovered in Calabar South.

On Wednesday evening, the newly formed security outfit in Cross River State, Operation Akpakwu stormed a baby factory at Anantigha, headquarters of Calabar South Local Government Area.

The outfit rescued 24 pregnant young women and 11 children while one Fidelia Daniel and her husband, suspected to be administrators of the factory were arrested.

When our correspondent visited the house, that warehoused the victims along Udeme Avenue, on Thursday, the place was deserted and the gate under lock and key.

