Metro & Crime

NAPTIP combs Calabar for child traffickers

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is currently combing Calabar and its environs to fish out those behind the baby factory recently discovered in Calabar South.

On Wednesday evening, the newly formed security outfit in Cross River State, Operation Akpakwu stormed a baby factory at Anantigha, headquarters of Calabar South Local Government Area.

The outfit rescued 24 pregnant young women and 11 children while one Fidelia Daniel and her husband, suspected to be administrators of the factory were arrested.

When our correspondent visited the house, that warehoused the victims along Udeme Avenue, on Thursday, the place was deserted and the gate under lock and key.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates two sisters, dupes mother of N2m

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested the Founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld). The suspect, identified as Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims. New Telegraph learnt that the underaged […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa demolishes 25 illegal buildings to prevent flooding

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State government has demol ished 25 illegal buildings erected on the waterways to prevent flood. Government also said it prosecuted 27 offenders for violating sanitation law.   The state Environmental Sanitation Chief Prosecuting Officer, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after the sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, at the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Patients despondent as health workers down tools

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Thousands of patients had a hectic time accessing care yesterday as the warning strike declared by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) in tertiary facilities commenced across the country.   At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), medical doctors only provided care services, so several patients […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica