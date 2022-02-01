Metro & Crime

NAPTIP, New Delhi Police arrest Nigerian trafficker in India

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Juliana Francis Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi, India, the New Delhi Police as well as activists from the New Delhi-based Anti-Human Trafficking Organisation known as Vihaan-(WMS), in a joint operation have arrested a notorious foreign –based human trafficker, Joy Shandy Okah, a suspected human trafficker operating in India.

 

Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Adekoye Vincent, said that the successful operation also led to the rescue of three Nigerian victims of forced prostitution in New Delhi, India.

Explaining how the operation was coordinated, Head of the International and Intelligence Cooperation Unit of NAPTIP, Mrs. Angela Agbayekhai, said the prompt directive and support from the Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, accounted for the success of the operation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

