NAPTIP parades 22 human trafficking victims deported by Niger

The Sokoto Zonal Command of the National Agency of the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP) has paraded 22 victims of human trafficking repatriated by Niger Republic. The victims, who are between 16 and 25 years, comprise 21 females and one male. Parading the victims on Tuesday before newsmen in his office, the Zonal Commandant, Abubakar Bashari, said they were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) by Nigerien police on August 29. According to him, the NIS later handed them over to NAPTIP. Bashiru said the victims from Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ogun and Imo states were deceived by some traffickers that they would help them secure white-collar jobs in Europe, hence they left Nigeria for Niger where they were told that they world travel to Europe. The command pledged to reunite the victims with their families very soon.
