Metro & Crime

NAPTIP partner judges to seek stiffer penalty for traffickers, sexual offenders

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri- Azi, has called on judges across the country to ensure that human trafficking offenders and perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence are served with sentencing that are commensurable with the magnitude of offences committed in order to serve as deterrent to others.

 

The DG, Dr. Fatima Waziri – Azi, stated this yesterday in Abuja while delivering lecture titled, “Human Trafficking: An Appraisal of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015: Challenges and Prospect”, at a 2-Day Capacity Building Workshop for the National Association of Women Judges (NAWJN) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

 

She said some offenders often  gone home with light sentencing in the past, the Agency now records cases of repeat offenders which poses a grave danger to the dimension of human trafficking in the country.

 

Dr. Waziri – Azi also reels out some painful testimonies of victims of human trafficking, submitted that judges have indispensable roles to play in the eradication of human trafficking, curtailing of incidence of rape and minimising the rising cases of sexual and gender based violence in the country.

 

“It is important to be adequately acquitted with the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 (TIPPEA) because, the aim of the Act as stated in section 1 is to provide an effective and comprehensive legal and institutional frame work for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution and punishment of human trafficking and related offences in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River ‘achieves’ $20.4m World Bank grant

Posted on Author Reporter

Clement James, Calabar   Cross River State government has said it has achieved World Bank grants worth $20.4 million given under States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. The Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the achievement of his ministry He said the state met the […]
Metro & Crime

Assailants hack 2 night guards to death in Ogun community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Unknown assailants have reportedly slaughtered two night guards attached to a Total filling station around Delabo Junction, Ilisan Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.   Our correspondent gathered that, the two night guards, believed to be of Igbo extraction were allegedly hacked to death on Sunday night. Residents of […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos State CP Abubakar Tsav’s wife dies

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav is dead.   Amina Tsav died barely six months after her husband, Alhaji Tsav died after a long battle with diabetes and High Blood Pressure.   A source close to Tsav’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica