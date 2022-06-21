NAPTIP partner judges to seek stiffer penalty for traffickers, sexual offenders

The Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri- Azi, has called on judges across the country to ensure that human trafficking offenders and perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence are served with sentencing that are commensurable with the magnitude of offences committed in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The DG, Dr. Fatima Waziri – Azi, stated this yesterday in Abuja while delivering lecture titled, “Human Trafficking: An Appraisal of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015: Challenges and Prospect”, at a 2-Day Capacity Building Workshop for the National Association of Women Judges (NAWJN) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

She said some offenders often gone home with light sentencing in the past, the Agency now records cases of repeat offenders which poses a grave danger to the dimension of human trafficking in the country.

Dr. Waziri – Azi also reels out some painful testimonies of victims of human trafficking, submitted that judges have indispensable roles to play in the eradication of human trafficking, curtailing of incidence of rape and minimising the rising cases of sexual and gender based violence in the country.

“It is important to be adequately acquitted with the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 (TIPPEA) because, the aim of the Act as stated in section 1 is to provide an effective and comprehensive legal and institutional frame work for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution and punishment of human trafficking and related offences in Nigeria.”

