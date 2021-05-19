Metro & Crime

NAPTIP quizzes Lebanese over alleged minors’ defilement, child pornography

Investigators from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have started quizzing a Lebanese on his alleged involvement in the defilement of some minors in Jos, Plateau State and also using them for pornographic activities.

The NAPTIP Head, Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, explained that the NAPTIP Director-General, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, dispatched the crack team to Jos, to join the NAPTIP office in Jos and other sister law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the Lebanese, identified as Mr. Suleiman. She said: “The Lebanese is alleged to be involved in the defilement of minors and using them for pornographic ac-tivities. The crack team drawn from the NAPTIP Headquarters, Abuja and the Makurdi Zonal Command is led by the Director of Investigation, Mr. Daniel Atokolo.”

Nezan said Jos witnessed a series of unrest in the last one week following allegations within the abattoir community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State that the Lebanese, for over two years, had been defiling young under-aged girls and using them for pornographic activities. She added: “Pandemonium broke on May 12, 2021, when one of the victims whose parents had earlier declared missing was seen by the neighbourhood vigilantes coming out from the suspect’s house. This led to the arrest of the Lebanese by the police.

On interviewing the victim, she men-tioned what transpired at the suspect’s house with 10 other victims who had also been allegedly defiled by Suleiman. Investigation is still ongoing to establish the usage of these minors in the production of pornographic materials. “However, one of the victims, 13 years old, alleged that the suspect, apart from sexually abusing them, put his fingers into their private parts while playing pornographic materials to them. He was also alleged to be using the girls for pornographic displays to excite him. One of the victims, 12 years old, is also alleged to be pregnant for the suspect.” Nezan explained that these allegations were in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015 which is administered by NAPTIP.

