NAPTIP rescues 104 victims of human trafficking, arrests eight suspects

Juliana Francis

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested eight suspects for human trafficking and rescued 104 victims.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Agency, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed on Tuesday. Muhammed disclosed this in Abuja while speaking on the Agency’s renewed offensive against human traffickers across the country.

According to him, the victims were intercepted and rescued on their way to Europe enroute Libya.

He stated that the eight suspects were arrested in the process of moving the victims. This was just as efforts are on to apprehend other members of the trafficking syndicates still at large.

It would be recalled that the DG had given the Regional Directors, Zonal Commanders and State Commanders a marching order on effective surveillance within their areas of operation in order to forestall recruitment and trafficking of any Nigerians for any purpose.

He also tasked them on the need to scale up their sensitization and awareness activities in order to reduce the vulnerability of the people and expose the antics of human traffickers.

