NAPTIP rescues 13 Libya bound victims, arrests trans-border trafficker

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP), have rescued 13 victims about to be trafficked to Libya and also arrested an alleged notorious transborder trafficker, Nurudeen Sani, based in Kano State.

The rescue and arrest was a combined operation with operatives of NAPTIP, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS). NAPTIP spokesman, Mr. Adekoye Vincent, while explaining that the wellplanned operation led to the rescue of the 13 – Libya bound victims of human trafficking, added that the victims were made up of two boys and 11 girls. He revealed that NAPTIP had commenced a manhunt for two other members of the trafficking ring whose names were given as Bose and Ismael.

The arrest of Sani and the rescue of the victims came a few days after the Director General of NAPTIP, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, assured that the Agency had redoubled its efforts and reloaded its strategies to smoke out human traffickers from all parts of the country. He made the declaration as a part of the Agency’s determination to make Nigeria a human trafficking – free Nation.

According to Vincent, the latest arrest followed a tip – off from some concerned stakeholders in Kano who were disturbed by the nefarious activities of the suspect. The victims were alleged to have been recruited from the South-West region of the country and were rescued at Basarawa Community along the Kano – Kastina Road by the combined security operatives. The traffickers were taking the victims to Libya through the Republic of Niger. Sani is presently being interrogated by NAPTIP operatives, while the victims are undergoing counselling as part of the Agency’s rehabilitation procedure. Speaking on the arrest, Senator Muhammed, expressed worry over the activities of the traffickers and warned parents to desist from yielding to pressure of deceit in giving out their children.

Like this: Like Loading...