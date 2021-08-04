Metro & Crime

NAPTIP rescues 13 Libya bound victims, arrests trans-border trafficker

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP), have rescued 13 victims about to be trafficked to Libya and also arrested an alleged notorious transborder trafficker, Nurudeen Sani, based in Kano State.

The rescue and arrest was a combined operation with operatives of NAPTIP, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS). NAPTIP spokesman, Mr. Adekoye Vincent, while explaining that the wellplanned operation led to the rescue of the 13 – Libya bound victims of human trafficking, added that the victims were made up of two boys and 11 girls. He revealed that NAPTIP had commenced a manhunt for two other members of the trafficking ring whose names were given as Bose and Ismael.

The arrest of Sani and the rescue of the victims came a few days after the Director General of NAPTIP, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, assured that the Agency had redoubled its efforts and reloaded its strategies to smoke out human traffickers from all parts of the country. He made the declaration as a part of the Agency’s determination to make Nigeria a human trafficking – free Nation.

According to Vincent, the latest arrest followed a tip – off from some concerned stakeholders in Kano who were disturbed by the nefarious activities of the suspect. The victims were alleged to have been recruited from the South-West region of the country and were rescued at Basarawa Community along the Kano – Kastina Road by the combined security operatives. The traffickers were taking the victims to Libya through the Republic of Niger. Sani is presently being interrogated by NAPTIP operatives, while the victims are undergoing counselling as part of the Agency’s rehabilitation procedure. Speaking on the arrest, Senator Muhammed, expressed worry over the activities of the traffickers and warned parents to desist from yielding to pressure of deceit in giving out their children.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

19 armed robbers escape from police custody in Cross River

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Clement James Calabar At least 19 armed robbery suspects have allegedly escaped from custody at the Cross River Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.   A police source said the suspects escaped on Sunday night after they used hacksaw to cut the key to the cell where they were detained.   The source said: […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue seven abducted travellers in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Osun State Police Command on Saturday morning confirmed the release of the seven abducted travellers along Osogbo/Obokun road. According to reports, suspected herdsmen on Tuesday night around 7:30pm stormed the road after Ajenbandele village in Ibokun Council Area of Osun State and abducted an unknown number of travellers. During the attack, a yet-to-be-known […]
Metro & Crime

Scores homeless as rainstorm wrecks havoc in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

No fewer than 40 houses were on Sunday night destroyed at Igisogba Area of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State following the rainstorm that wrecked havoc in the community.   Following the incident, residents of the affected houses have been  rendered homeless while most of the building were destroyed completely.   Many of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica