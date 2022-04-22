NAPTIP rescues 1,444 human trafficking victims in A’Ibom

At least 1,444 persons have been rescued and processed by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Akwa Ibom since last year. Uyo Zonal Commander of the agency, Mrs. Tina Ugwu, who disclosed this to journalists in Uyo yesterday, said 723 of the victims were from Akwa Ibom while 413, 282 and 16 were from Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers States respectively.

Ugwu further disclosed that within the period, the agency investigated over 568 of the 1,035 cases it recieved, convicted 52 traffickers while 11 were still in court. “For the number of cases received, the command received 1,035 cases with 1,035 suspects. It investigated over 568 cases. The command convicted about 52 traffickers in the zone with 11 cases still in court at different levels of prosecution.

