NAPTIP shuts baby factory, tracks owner

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed a baby factory in Aba, Abia State. The NAPTIP also launched a manhunt for the fleeing alleged owner, Nwamaka Ijeoma Agozie.

The NAPTIP Head, Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, said three people, among them a Nigerian-American, had been arrested in connection with the crime.

The factory, Nwamaka Herbal Centre, at Ikpokwu, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, was sealed by NAPTIP officials on Wednesday following the refusal of the owner to respond to invitations extended to her by the agency.

“The investigation of the baby factory followed the arrest of a Nigerian- American who was found with two children, which she claimed to have delivered at the Nwamaka Herbal Centre, but investigations proved otherwise. The two children are supposed to be twins.

The Nigerian-American had claimed to have given birth to them in March 2020 shortly after she returned from the United States of America,” Nezan said. The America-based Nigerian lady, who also claimed to be a pastor in the United States, said she didn’t know the man responsible for her alleged pregnancy as she got into multiple sexual affairs in September 2018 in Amsterdam.

According to her, she started experiencing strange symptoms a month later. During that period she visited a hospital in Atlanta and the doctors allegedly told her that they couldn’t identify any pregnancy in her. “After several encounters with doctors outside Nigeria who could not confirm her pregnancy, she decided to come to Nigeria and seek the medical service of Agozie,” Nezan added.

“On March 5, 2020, I came to Nigeria and went to see Mrs. Ijeoma who gave me some types of medicine mixed with honey. A few hours later, I gave birth to a set of twins,” the suspect said. Nezan explained: “She further claimed to have paid a whopping sum of N2 million for the delivery.

The deal, however, blew open when she approached the American Embassy in Abuja to procure necessary documents that will enable her to leave Nigeria with the children. The Embassy doubted her claims and conducted a DNA test which proved negative. The DNA result revealed that she was not the biological mother of the children and that the babies were not even related.

The scenario has become more suspicious as the owner of the Herbal Centre where she claimed to have delivered the babies is now on the run but security agencies are now after her.”

Like this: Like Loading...