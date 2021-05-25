Metro & Crime

NAPTIP smashes child trafficking syndicate, rescues children

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have rescued four children from a child trafficking syndicate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

The NAPTIP officials also arrested a 30-year-old woman, Mrs. Blessing Nnena Eze, who allegedly specialised in using the children to beg for alms in the FCT. The Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, said the rescued children were believed to have been stolen from different parents.

 

According to her, NAPTIP is also working on the theory that there were other children still in captivity of traffickers. Nezan said the development represented a major feat in the agency’s determination to curtail incidence of child trafficking especially within the nation’s capital.

 

She said: “The agency has also commenced a manhunt for a suspect identified as Mama Chioma from Enugu, in Enugu State, believed to be in possession of another four of the trafficked children. She is suspected to be the major supplier that specialises in bringing children and distributing them to other members of the gang.

 

“The suspect in the custody of the agency and the one at large, engaged in trafficking of children, from six months to one year from different parts of the country to Abuja, and using them to solicit alms from unsuspecting members of the public along busy highbrow areas of Abuja.”

 

According to Nezan, the arrest of the suspect followed a tip-off from a media partner on the activities of the suspect, especially around the popular AYA busy bus terminal, Abuja.

