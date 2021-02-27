NARD: COVID-19 exposed Nigeria’s poor response to health demands

One year after the index case of coronavirus, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has said the pandemic exposed the failure and lackadaisical attitude of the Nigerian government to critical health demands. Saturday Telegraph recalls that the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was announced on 27th February 2021, in an Italian who after the necessary treatment, was certified negative of the disease and discharged.

Speaking to our correspondent, the President NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, lamented that despite the demands placed on the health sector by the pandemic, hospitals were still battling with shortage of basic health necessities and none of the teaching hospitals were up to global standards. According to him, there was need for the federal government to prioritise health and channel adequate resources to respond to the demands in the sector, rather than concentrating on paying millions of money to bandits. He said: “Coronavirus has been a thorn on the health sector and has exposed how bad our health sector is, it has exposed how bad our response to the pandemic is to not being able to take care of the basic necessities of life.

“If the Nigerian government has failed in the health sector, that means they have failed in a long way in taking care of Nigerians “Of all teaching hospitals in Nigeria, there is none that is up to world standard and the COVID-19 has been able to expose us to where and how we are and also what we can do. “People are dying everyday, they are no PPEs, there are no MRI, CT scans, basic necessities in the hospital to work with and I think that Nigerian government needs to be more sensitised on what is happening.

