News Top Stories

NARD: COVID-19 exposed Nigeria’s poor response to health demands

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

One year after the index case of coronavirus, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has said the pandemic exposed the failure and lackadaisical attitude of the Nigerian government to critical health demands. Saturday Telegraph recalls that the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was announced on 27th February 2021, in an Italian who after the necessary treatment, was certified negative of the disease and discharged.

Speaking to our correspondent, the President NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, lamented that despite the demands placed on the health sector by the pandemic, hospitals were still battling with shortage of basic health necessities and none of the teaching hospitals were up to global standards. According to him, there was need for the federal government to prioritise health and channel adequate resources to respond to the demands in the sector, rather than concentrating on paying millions of money to bandits. He said: “Coronavirus has been a thorn on the health sector and has exposed how bad our health sector is, it has exposed how bad our response to the pandemic is to not being able to take care of the basic necessities of life.

“If the Nigerian government has failed in the health sector, that means they have failed in a long way in taking care of Nigerians “Of all teaching hospitals in Nigeria, there is none that is up to world standard and the COVID-19 has been able to expose us to where and how we are and also what we can do. “People are dying everyday, they are no PPEs, there are no MRI, CT scans, basic necessities in the hospital to work with and I think that Nigerian government needs to be more sensitised on what is happening.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi presents N169.8bn 2021 Budget

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented to the state House of Assembly a budget proposal of N169.8billion for 2021 fiscal year. Highlight of the budget provided for construction of a flyover along ever busy Nike Road by T-junction and a completion of long abandoned International Conference Centre, a project started by the administration […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to Imams: Spread COVID-19 prevention tips on your sermons

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Lagos State

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on imams and other Islamic clerics in the state to spread the message of established safety protocols during their sermons to reduce rising cases of the deadly coronavirus in the state.   The governor, who said that the state government just lost another prominent person around 4a.m. yesterday […]
News

NUAHP seeks FG intervention in JOHESU/NMA squabbles

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called for Federal Government’s intervention in the ongoing squabbles between members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) on one hand and the medical and dental practitioners under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica