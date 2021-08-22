NARD, FG draft new agreements

•Doctors may call off strike if…

Three weeks after withdrawing services in all public hospitals nationwide, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and the Federal Government, have once again drafted new agreements with the hope to meeting demands of the aggrieved doctors. There are high hopes that the resident doctors may suspend the strike, if the new agreement is endorsed and agreed to by its members, to allow the government time to fulfil their promises in response to the doctors’ demands.

Unlike previous meetings, the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) led by its President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, spearheaded the conciliatory meetings summoned by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, with other key government officials and leadership of NARD present.

It would be recalled that Ngige, angered by the strike, embarked by the resident doctors, had declared on national television that he was done with negotiating with NARD, stressing that he had other unions to attend to. Ngige, however, noted that the President had directed him to side step every technicalities and re-commence conciliation, especially in the background of the alternative dispute resolution window, provided by the National Industrial Court, where the matter was referred to under the instrument of article 17 of the Trade Disputes Act. He said: “The National Industrial Court in its wisdom advised that NARD should keep talking with its employers.

So, we are tapping into this window of an alternative dispute resolution to ameliorate this situation that is already bad.” The minister, who noted that the standing agreement that every negotiation by affiliate associations must be led by the NMA was not observed in the recent past, commended the NMA president for assuming his role as leader of all doctors in the country. “When you talk to the children and they don’t listen well, you talk to their parents. I commend Ujah for assuming his role as the father of all doctors. I want you to play this role effectively and efficiently.”

Ngige, who further insisted that the present administration has made more investment for doctors and other health professionals than the previous administrations, dismissed insinuations that the non-keeping of agreements by the Federal Government was the reason behind the incessant doctors’ strike. But Ujah, who blamed some government functionaries for not playing their specific roles, said the strike would have been avoided saying, “as doctors, we are trained to prevent disease, cure illnesses and promote health but not trained to go on strike.” After about 11 hours of closed door meetings, which ended at 1.am Saturday morning, both parties once again drafted a new set of agreements, with all the consolidated 12-point demand by NARD, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria(MDCAN) and other affiliates of NMA resolved.

He added: “At close door, the meeting tackled and resolved all the 12-point issues such as payment of House Doctors where Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria tabled evidence to show that 2,800 doctors have been paid and efforts ongoing to sort the outstanding 144; the N4.8billion Residency Training Fund which the Budget Office assured would be paid in seven days. “The arrears of the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage which the meeting agreed, cuts across other sectors but that greater focus must be paid to clearing that of April to December 2019, which has no ambiguity.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that as of August 3, 2021, a list from 38 hospitals has been forwarded to the Budget office for inclusion in the Service Wide Vote. “The meeting also tackled the issue of locum doctors/ emergency and migration to IPPIS, the bench fees and the hazard allowance which it agreed should be out of the negotiation table since the stalemate created by the disagreement between the NMA and JOHESU was responsible for the delay, as the Federal Government already mapped out N37.5billion for it.

“The decision of the National Council on Establishment , given effect by the Circular from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which excised house doctors and NYSC doctors from the scheme of service was also visited. Also, deliberated upon was skipping, which is a consequential grade alignment as well as non-payment of three months COVID-19 allowance to some doctors in 2020, and migration of MDCAN to CONUAS among others. “The meeting adjourned to 10 a.m. this morning, Saturday, August 21, 2021 to streamline agreement reached on all issues, draft and sign the Memorandum of Understanding towards ending the three weeks old strike by NARD.” However, as at 7pm Saturday evening, both parties once again retired into another closed session for deliberations, after confirming to the media that all issues under contention have been deliberated and agreed upon.

