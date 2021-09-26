News Top Stories

NARD gets new president, executives, resolves to continue strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has sworn in new officials led by its new President, Dr Dare Godiya Ishaya. The association in a communique signed by Dr. Ishaya who takes over from Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi at the end of its 41st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference in Bauchi State, resolved to continue its ongoing strike until its minimum demands were met by the government.

 

The doctors who frowned at the federal government for taking the association to court, have asked that the case be withdrawn forthwith and all payments due members cleared without further delay. Furthermore, they urged Nigerians to prevail on them to set aside all technicalities as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and meet their demands in the interest of the masses and its members who were currently suffering due to the ongoing strike action.

 

The communique reads in part: “After critical appraisal of the performances of both federal and state governments on all the issues which led to the ongoing strike as stated above, the AGM unanimously resolved by vote to continue the total and indefinite strike action until our minimum demands are met.

 

“The AGM in particular demanded that the federal government should ensure the following urgently for the purpose of restoring normalcy to the health sector; Payment of the Medical Residency Training within 72 hours since the money meant for it is available and verification of the list for payment has been completed.

 

“Payment of the arrears of salaries of our members on GIFMIS platform within 72 hours while the migration process continues, withdrawal of the case against us in court in the interest of peace, Payment of our withheld August and September salaries. “The federal government should prevail on/various state governments to urgently pay arrears of salaries and allowances owed our members in the state tertiary health institutions as stated above.

 

“The AGM also urge the federal government to consider universal implementation of the MRTA in all training institutions in the country including those in the states.

 

The AGM reiterated unequivocally especially to the members of the public that we are committed to the smooth running of the health sector, however we can only do so when our welfare is given the desired attention.”

 

Meanwhile, the National Officers sworn in for the 2021-2022 executive Year were; Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya as President, 1st Vice President Dr. Edoga Chima, 2nd Vice President Dr. Buba, Ibrahim Babangida, Secretary- General Dr Suleiman Abiodun Isma’il, and Assistant Secretary General Dr Anenga Ushakuma

