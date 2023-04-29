Health News

Resident Doctors Give FG Two-Week Ultimatum To Meet Demands

The Federal Government has been issued a two-week ultimatum by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to implement agreements about its requests or risk industrial unrest.

The Resident Doctors gave this warning in a statement issued on Saturday after rising from its Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The meeting, which took place from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29, focused on urgent problems affecting doctors’ welfare and the alarming rate of departure of medical professionals due to inadequate pay, the health sector’s gross underfunding, and the resulting harm to both patients and healthcare workers.

In addition to the new allowances mentioned in the letter the association sent to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on July 7, 2022, regarding the review of CONMESS, the doctors are requesting an immediate increase in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 percent of the current gross salary of doctors.

More details Later…

