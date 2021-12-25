NARD rejects reviewed hazard allowance

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the recently reviewed hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country. According to NARD, the reviewed allowance communicated through a circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), signifies the federal government’s betrayal for failing to respect the collective bargaining agreement it had with the union and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

A statement signed by NARD President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya and the Secretary General, Dr. Suleiman Abiodun, on Friday in Abuja, noted that the reviewed allowance was a one-sided conclusion and advised government to implement the NARD/ NMA final position reached during their negotiations.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is in receipt of a circular with reference no. SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 dated 22nd December 2021 from the office of the Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) concerning the review of the Hazard Allowance.

“In the said circular, the Hazard Allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for Health Workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while Doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 to N40,000.

“Whilst we acknowledge the Federal Government’s frantic efforts in improving the welfare of Health Workers in Nigeria in this regard, we wish to state that, this resolution is a far cry from the Final Position of NMA/NARD in the last meeting with the Federal Government.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...