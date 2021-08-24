NARD Strike: Group commends NYSC doctors

Medical doctors under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme have been applauded for their sacrifices towards providing health services across the country.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the efforts of the young doctors amid an industrial action by their senior colleagues have saved millions of lives.

Recall that the strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have hampered access to quality health care, thus reducing quality of life.

The strike comes at a time the nation is grappling with the Delta variant and sudden surge in coronavirus cases and fatalities.

But for the selflessness of NYSC doctors especially in rural areas, Secretary-General of the group, Comrade Arthur Nwoke, said the situation would have been overwhelming.

According to Nwoke, this is an indication of NYSC’s relevance in the country’s socio-economic development at this critical point of our existence.

He added that the NYSC is sufficiently vital in the scheme of things in the country, as young Nigerians have in times too numerous to mention made tangible interventions in significant sectors of the economy.

While calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to extend their support to the scheme, the coalition advised those calling for its scrapping to have a rethink.

It, however, urged all relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to initiate policies and partnerships with the NYSC that would make its various interventions, such as this, more meaningful and in the country’s overall interest.

