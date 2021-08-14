News

NARD strike: Ngige drags doctors to industrial court

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has formally handed over the trade dispute between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for adjudication. The transmission was done on Thursday, after which a copy was sent to NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health that is representing the Federal Government.

The Minister had earlier given the NARD leadership till the end of work, Wednesday, 11 August 11 2021 to convene a virtual meeting of its National Executive Committee to brief its members on the efforts of government with a view to calling off its strike. Part of the instrument signed August 11, 2021, by the Minister reads, “whereas trade dispute has arisen and now exists between the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Ministry of health / Federal Government and whereas efforts to promote settlement through conciliation were on-going but had now failed.

