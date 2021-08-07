NARD strike: Patients lament hardship, urge FG to be sincere with doctors

Contrary to the usual discrimination that trails the absence of doctors in public hospitals due to industrial actions, a majority of patients in Abuja have channeled their grievances at government for insensitivity to critical issues, and the penchant for dishonouring agreements.

This is as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) President at the University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Jos Chapter, Dr. Nalda Nanfa, said the Resident Doctors in JUTH had complied 100 per cent with the nationwide strike in the State.

As the strike gains momentum, patients at the various tertiary hospitals in Enugu State are beginning to feel the bite. Also, the ongoing strike has affected many patients at the University College Hospital (UCH), with general admissions halted and many patients on admission compulsorily discharged. Recall that doctors in Nigeria’s state-run hospitals had begun a strike over pay, insurance benefits and poor facilities as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus. The strike by the NARD, which represents about 40 per cent of doctors in Africa’s most populous country, started on Monday, August 2, and it’s the latest in a series of medical staff work stoppages. The doctors’ grievances are contained in a Memorandum of Action (MoA) endorsed in April by both the striking doctors and the government representatives including the labour and employment minister, Chris Ngige.

The doctors’ association had expressed regret that the agreement, which had led to the suspension of a week-long strike earlier in April, had been ignored by the government. They accused Mr. Ngige, a former governor and also a medical doctor by profession, of poor attention to the doc-tors’ welfare. The doctors had demanded among other things, the immediate payment of COVID- 19 inducement allowance to some of its members in federal and state tertiary institutions. They also demanded the review of hazard allowance for health workers due to the risk associated with their profession. The association also decried the undue hardship its members on GIFMIS platform are facing due to the delays in payment of their salaries ranging from three to seven months.

‘Be responsible, doctors need food on their tables too’

To an 83-year-old woman, Felicia Uzoka, government must be held responsible for all mortalities or complications that may arise from the strike which has grounded a good number of activities in government owned hospitals. She said: “I am not a prophetess of doom, I am closer to my maker now, but let’s tell ourselves the truth, they must be consequences and by that I mean deaths and complications that could have been prevented. “Whatever happens, we must blame the Federal Government because they are all wolves in sheep’s clothing. “They have forgotten when they were begging us for votes, since they got the votes what have they done for us, nothing.

“They are a bunch of liars, they only sign agreements for signing sake, they know they won’t act on them.” The octogenarian, who was at the Wuse District hospital to tend her daughter inlaw, also noted: “I don’t have anything against the doctors, do whatever you must do to make them bow to your demands. “If you wanted you will leave like the others to where you will be better celebrated?” Asked if her daughter inlaw was receiving adequate care, she commended the efforts of health workers, who were working hard to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery.

“The nurses here are wonderful, the consultants are also trying for the patients,” she added. Also speaking to our correspondent, Mr. Josiah Alabi, whose wife was also on admission at the same Wuse District Hospital, charged the Federal Government to take responsibility and honour all agreements entered into with the union. Alabi, who stressed that doctors were equally humans, and deserves to live good quality lives considering the enormous work they put in while carrying out their humanitarian services, said they have families to cater for and should be given their due rights and privileges to enable them make ends meet. “Government should be responsible for their own promises not only to doctors. Check other professionals too; very soon ASUU will go on strike because whatever they promised ASUU they won’t do it.

“I won’t blame them; they are professionals. They have to put food on their tables too, they need to live like every other person. “So, government should be responsible enough to do right thing for them, so they can resume back and let the country move on. “It’s not like they can’t pay, if they say Nigeria is corrupt and that is the way it is, I think this country would have gone down. “How much is Senators’ take home pay, yet professionals, who went to school for over 21 years are there suffering and struggling.” Sonia Bem however, was not having the best moments at the Maitama District hospital, as she was unable to get a doctor prescribe the needed drugs to relieve her of the pains she was undergoing. “It’s a routine drug but I need a doctor to prescribe it according to the pharmacists. I have been pleading but they refused. “There is no consultant around so I’ll have to go to a private clinic.” When asked if she was angry, since she will have to spend more to access healthcare due to the strike, she said: “I’m not happy but that does not mean that others should not fight for their rights. “Although I don’t really know what the demands all are, but all I can say is that government needs to prioritise health. “We don’t have the means to travel out to get quality treatment as they do so they should please help us.” In Abuja, the usual, busy corridors, laboratories, medical records department, waiting rooms, cash pay points and other units known to be packed full with patients on every normal day were deserted, except for few individuals.

‘At JUTH, we were told to visit private hospital’

Similarly, the NARD President, JUTH Chapter Dr. Nalda Nanfa, said that the Federal government should be blamed for not complying with the agreement of the doctors. This is as JUTH doctors fully complied with the strike. They were not seen in their usual white coats and in the consulting rooms. One of our correspondents, who monitored the development, reports that in and out patients were being turned back homes, adding that the General Out-patient Department and waiting area looked empty. Patients at the Emergency Pediatric Unite (EPU) and wards were also asked to go to the private hospitals for further treatment.

Miss Mary Samuel, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, expressed sadness over the strike, as according to her, she took her mother to the hospital but they were told to visit any private hospital because the task force was on ground to ensure total compliance with the strike. However the State President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Innocent Emmanuel, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said the action had since started affecting the medical service in the hospital, adding that not a single resident doctor was offering service in the hospital.

He explained that the doctors now in action were consultants and would not be sufficient to handle the number of patients seeking for medical assistance in the hospital. Our correspondent, who also visited the Plateau Specialist Hospital, discovered that most of the wards were empty without patients.

The situation is unfortunate at ESUTH-Parklane –Mother

However, as the strike gained momentum, patients at the various tertiary hospitals in Enugu State are beginning to feel the bite. A visit to ESUTH-Parklane Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), all in Enugu, showed skeletal services going on as consultants and Chief Medical Officers attend to patients with chronic ailments. Chairman of NARD, ESUTH-Parklane Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Edoga, told Saturday Telegraph that resident doctors in the hospital complied fully with the strike directive.

He said: “We joined the nationwide strike since Monday; we have referred patients out from the hospital. “The consultants and the Chief Medical Officers, who are not members of NARD, are still maintaining skeletal services. “But the major problem we have with the government before now is that the hospital has been working under gross shortage of doctors and nurses.

“So, right now we are writing the management and government to employ more hands because the doctors we have are not enough to take care of patients that come to the hospital. That’s a major problem.” On his part, the leader of NARD, South-east caucus and immediate past President of NARD, UNTH, Enugu, Dr. Ekeoma Nwosu, said: “We are 100 percent complying (with the strike).

“Though the resident doctors constitute the bulk of doctors at tertiary institutions, however the consultants are still working. “So, if they (patients) go, they will see the consultants. However, their waiting time will increase.

“If it used to be one hour, it will increase to three hours because the bulk of the people that do the job are no longer around.” Our reporter observed at the ESUT-Parklane Hospital wards that some patients on admission were being attended to by nurses and consultants, but the out-patients were confused. Mrs. Juliet Onyia, who came with her baby to the Children’s ward, said that she had waited for over four hours after paying for her consultancy fee to see a doctor but without result. Onyia said: “They knew they should not have collected the doctor’s consultancy fee of N500 from me since they are not working.

“Nobody deemed it fit to inform me earlier about the development for me to take my child to another hospital. This situation is unfortunate.” In the surgical ward, Mr. Emma Onuh, said that he had waited for five hours to get his regular appointment with a doctor in the ward. “I was not told of this development. I came all the way from my village in Eke community in Udi Local Government Area,” Onuh said. At the neuropsychiatric hospital, patients appealed to government and resident doctors to reach a compromise in order to suspend the strike.

One of the patients at the male ward, Mr. Onyekachi Nweke, urged the government and striking doctors to consider the special healthcare needs of patients at the neuropsychiatric hospital and suspend the strike. Nweke, who is suffering from depression, said that he was concerned with the relapse of his health as doctors were no longer there to attend to him and others. “I am being attended to by a consultant now but she has many people to attend to and some wards to go round each day. “It takes some little while to really get her attention due to the volume of work,’’ he said.

At the out-patient ward, Mr. Chris Nwankwo, said that he had waited six hours before seeing the consultant owing to the strike action, which was negatively affecting the services at the hospital. “It usually takes two hours to do my periodic checks but today I have stayed up to six hours. “I appeal that the government and striking doctors should put the welfare and well-being of the patients first. They should shift grounds and call-off this strike,” Nwankwo said.

UCH halts general admission of patients

Meanwhile, the management of UCH, Ibadan, had stopped admitting new patients, except for some exceptionally serious emergency cases being attended to by the hospital’s consultants. Also, many of the in-patients whose conditions were not too critical were being discharged. Speaking with the President of the NARD, UCH chapter, Dr. Zakariyah Hussain, he said: “The strike is still on as you can see.

“We constitute 90 per cent of the staff and by now the work is paralyzed. How much can 10 per cent staff do to service the huge number of patients coming on daily basis? “Our demand is that the Federal Government should sort out matter quickly so that we can go back to our work. “We are very passionate and committed to our work and patients and so we implore the Federal Government to hearken to our demands.

That is just what we want.” When Saturday Telegraph visited the premier hospital on Thursday, the Out-Patient section of the Emergency Department was deserted and remained a ghost of its usual self. The car park, which was always filled to the brim, was sparsely populated with vehicles. The passage to the Emergency Department’s entrance was barricaded with a rope tied across it.

There was no light in the section as just a few nurses were seen sitting and chatting. Some of the stretchers being used to treat emergency patients in the section were seen parked outside under the sun, ostensibly to sun-dry them after being washed. Just a few parents and relatives of some patients in the department were seen sitting in front of the facility, unlike it was usually when the expanse space would be peopled by relatives taking care of their patients. Speaking with a father of a baby, who elected not to mention his name, Saturday Telegraph learnt that the baby on admission was a twin and that his twin brother had already died.

“Our baby and his brother were brought here before the strike started on Monday. One is dead. “We are here attending to the other, but we are surprised the doctors have abandoned their work. “Our baby is still being attended to at the Emergency ward. We pray that he will not also die like his twin partner.

“This government is bad. When last did the doctors go on strike and resumed? Why won’t the government give them what they are demanding for God’s sake? Many have been discharged and many are being turned back. “Our prayer now is that they will not ask us also to go away with our ailing baby. This is evil on the part of the government”, the father, who was sitting with three of his relatives, said. Responding to the situation, the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the UCH, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, said that “the strike is on, but most importantly, it is not a local strike but a national strike.

He said: “So, the resolution does not lie on us, but rather with the Federal Government, and I believe the Federal Government is making all efforts to make sure that health sector does not suffer. “As per the management’s efforts to save the situation, we have always had contingency plan to leave our emergency outlets open anytime there is strike. “Those outlets are open and the consultants, who are trainers of the resident doctors, have committed themselves to seeing that things go well in the hospital. “So, they are at work. They run their clinic and do their normal assignments, except that the NARD constitutes a fairly large number of doctors that are around, but the consultants are up to the task. “Also, other category of workers including the nurses, the scientists, the physiotherapists, the radiologists, laboratory people and all are fully on ground, working. “All of these ones are helping us to assuage whatever problems we may have had. “Regarding admission, it is allowed if it is extremely an emergency case. If it is a day case, you can come and you will be attended to. “Those on admission that could not be discharged are in the wards and they are being taken care of.”

