NARD Threatens Strike, Gives FG 2-Week Ultimatum

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to withdraw their services if the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements it had with the association within the next two weeks.

The Resident Doctors made this known via a communiqué signed by its President, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, and issued at the end of their Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday.

The doctors have also demanded an immediate withdrawal and jettisoning of the bill sponsored by Honorable Ganiyu Johnson on five years’ compulsory service by doctors before issuance of license, a 200 percent increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), immediate infrastructural development in public hospitals across the country, amongst other demands.

Resolutions in the Communiqué reads: “NEC demands an immediate increment in the CONMESS salary structure to the tune of 200 per cent of the current gross salary of Doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by NARD to the Honorable Minister of Health on the 7th of July 2022 for the review of CONMESS.

“NEC demands immediate withdrawal and jettisoning of the ill-conceived bill by Honourable Ganiyu Johnson on the enslavement of young doctors in Nigeria, immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health at the Honourable Minister of State for Health’s conference room.

This should be done without further delay. “NEC demands the commencement of payment of all salary arrears owed to our members including 2014, 2015, and 2016 salary arrears as well as areas of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.

Immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and complete abolishment of bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of Doctors, who leave the system. “NEC demands immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without further delay and insists on at least, 15 per cent budgetary allocation to health subsequently immediate implementation of CONMESS, Domestication of MRTA, and review of hazard allowance by all the state governments as well as Private Tertiary Health Institutions, where any form of Residency Training is done.

“NEC demands immediate commencement of payment of all salary arrears owed to our members by the various state governments, notorious amongst which is the Abia State Government. “NEC resolved to issue the government a two-week ultimatum beginning today, 29th April 2023, to resolve all these demands, following the expiration of which on the 13th May 2023, we may not be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the sector nationwide.”