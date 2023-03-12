Top Stories

Naria Crisis: Disobedience To Court Order Could Trigger Anarchy, ACF Warns Buhari

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Following the continued disobedience to the Supreme Court order on the use of the old Naira notes till December 2023, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government that it moves can lead to the breakdown of law and order in the country.

The forum said that the current approach of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raises concerns about the respect for the civil liberties and rights of Nigerians as it relates to their freedom to use legitimately earned income as they so wish.

In a statement issued by the ACF’s Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, the group argued that “Whatever the CBN or anyone else says about the benefits of the policy, which evidently are many, is of little comfort as soon as the highest court in the country has deemed that it is, or, at least the manner of its implementation, breaches the law.

“Ten days is long enough time for the government to find its way towards complying with a court order which is central to the achievement of peace, order and good governance in the country.

“President Buhari is under oath to defend the constitution of Nigeria. As his long-term supporters, it will be remiss of us if we fail to warn that the much-touted benefits of the Naira redesign can never justify the damage to his credentials as a democrat and a stickler for the rule of law.

“This is quite apart from the real possibility of the crisis morphing into a serious social disorder leading to the possible breakdown of law and order throughout Nigeria. We do not believe nor can we advise him to pay such a heavy price on account of a policy whose immediate goals are not entirely clear to a majority of Nigerians,”

He, however, lamented the huge crowds and long queues formed around bank offices and ATM points across the country “as people struggle to get the new cash which has remained extremely scarce, which has triggered riots and other forms of civil unrest.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Owo Massacre: Akeredolu, Catholic church disagree on casualty figures

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolubof Ondo State and the Catholic Diocese yesterday disagreed on the casualty figure of the Sunday attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government of the state. While Akeredolu disclosed that 80 persons were involved in the last terror attack and only 22 died, the Bishop […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $3.72bn for PH-Maiduguri rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…industrial park, Bonny deep seaport The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3,723,358,307.31 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway, with new branch lines and transshipment facilities. Also, the FEC approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under Private-Public- Partner-ship (PPP) and the construction of […]
News Top Stories

National Assembly rejects excuses for flight delays, cancellations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The National Assembly has said it will no longer tolerate flight delays and cancellations by airlines. Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives committees on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Nnolim Nnaji, told journalists yesterday after inspecting facilities belonging to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) the excuses for flight delays […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica