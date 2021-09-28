NARSDA’s Deputy Director, Omata retires in a blaze of glory

The management and staff of the Centre for
Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) an
activity centre of the National Space and and
Research Development Agency (NARSDA), gathered
in their hundreds at Senator Borroface Auditorium,
Airport Road, Abuja recently to celebrate and bid
farewell to one of their most dedicated deputy directors,
Alhaji Abdullahi Shaibu Omata.
Omata, who was the agency’s deputy director was
retiring from service after reaching the mandatory
age of 60.
Speaker after speaker spoke glowingly about
the leadership qualities of Alhaji Omata, as well
as his invaluable contributions to the CSTD and
the development of NARSDA, where he served as
its deputy director, administration until his retirement
recently.
Prof. Spencer Onu, Director of the centre described
Omata as a hardworking, selfless and dedicated
director who served his country with utmost
love and dedication. He said it was a thing of joy that
Omata was leaving the service without any issue and
was equally doing so in good health.
He said when he was posted from the Nsukka
office of the Centre for Basic Space Science (CBSS)
about five years ago, Alhaji Omata distinguished
himself as a complete gentleman and team player
and humble person. He thanked him for giving the
administration department a sense of direction and
purpose, and for carrying all the departments along
in the discharge of his duties. He added that Omata
will be greatly missed.
Prof Onu prayed that God Almighty will see him
through his endeavours as he has entered a new
phase of life.
He lauded his wife, Hajia Halimat Shadiyya who
is an assistant director with National Health Insurance
Scheme for providing support to Omata and the
family all these years, praying that God Almighty will
continue to strengthen her.
Representative of the Director General, Dr Halilu
Ahmed Suru Suleiman who is the director of International
Collaboration, described the retiring director
as a first class material that brought his wealth
of knowledge to bear to the service of the Agency.
He thanked him for his dedication to duty, and exemplary
conduct. “Alhaji Shaibu Omata is a first class
material, and he brought his knowledge to hear in everything
he did in the Agency. He is an individual that
is well made, focused, and quite religious” he said.
Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar, director of Satellite
System while praying for Omata in his retirement,
said he will be missed for his humility reliability
and trustworthiness. He described him a a core civil
servant who loved his work, and those he came in
contact with.
On his part, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, director of
Ground Station, felicitated with Omata for completing
his civil service career successfully, and prayed
that God will provide him and his family, the required
comfort in retirement.
While Aide Oladele, deputy director of Administration,
and the retiree’s immediate successor,
described him as a mentor who impacted greatly
on his life.
He said since Omata’s posting to the department
in 2017, he enjoyed good working relationship with a
man that literally served as his mentor.
“He is a man of peace, and I am grateful for he
handled me as a son He was an exceptional administrator
who showed us love and compassion. Above
all he was a man of peace as our leader.”
Ahmed Suleiman, head of accounts of the Agency
described the retiree as a deeply religious, detribalised
Nigerian, and that his type is difficult to come by.