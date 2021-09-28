NARSDA’s Deputy Director, Omata retires in a blaze of glory

The management and staff of the Centre for

Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) an

activity centre of the National Space and and

Research Development Agency (NARSDA), gathered

in their hundreds at Senator Borroface Auditorium,

Airport Road, Abuja recently to celebrate and bid

farewell to one of their most dedicated deputy directors,

Alhaji Abdullahi Shaibu Omata.

Omata, who was the agency’s deputy director was

retiring from service after reaching the mandatory

age of 60.

Speaker after speaker spoke glowingly about

the leadership qualities of Alhaji Omata, as well

as his invaluable contributions to the CSTD and

the development of NARSDA, where he served as

its deputy director, administration until his retirement

recently.

Prof. Spencer Onu, Director of the centre described

Omata as a hardworking, selfless and dedicated

director who served his country with utmost

love and dedication. He said it was a thing of joy that

Omata was leaving the service without any issue and

was equally doing so in good health.

He said when he was posted from the Nsukka

office of the Centre for Basic Space Science (CBSS)

about five years ago, Alhaji Omata distinguished

himself as a complete gentleman and team player

and humble person. He thanked him for giving the

administration department a sense of direction and

purpose, and for carrying all the departments along

in the discharge of his duties. He added that Omata

will be greatly missed.

Prof Onu prayed that God Almighty will see him

through his endeavours as he has entered a new

phase of life.

He lauded his wife, Hajia Halimat Shadiyya who

is an assistant director with National Health Insurance

Scheme for providing support to Omata and the

family all these years, praying that God Almighty will

continue to strengthen her.

Representative of the Director General, Dr Halilu

Ahmed Suru Suleiman who is the director of International

Collaboration, described the retiring director

as a first class material that brought his wealth

of knowledge to bear to the service of the Agency.

He thanked him for his dedication to duty, and exemplary

conduct. “Alhaji Shaibu Omata is a first class

material, and he brought his knowledge to hear in everything

he did in the Agency. He is an individual that

is well made, focused, and quite religious” he said.

Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar, director of Satellite

System while praying for Omata in his retirement,

said he will be missed for his humility reliability

and trustworthiness. He described him a a core civil

servant who loved his work, and those he came in

contact with.

On his part, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, director of

Ground Station, felicitated with Omata for completing

his civil service career successfully, and prayed

that God will provide him and his family, the required

comfort in retirement.

While Aide Oladele, deputy director of Administration,

and the retiree’s immediate successor,

described him as a mentor who impacted greatly

on his life.

He said since Omata’s posting to the department

in 2017, he enjoyed good working relationship with a

man that literally served as his mentor.

“He is a man of peace, and I am grateful for he

handled me as a son He was an exceptional administrator

who showed us love and compassion. Above

all he was a man of peace as our leader.”

Ahmed Suleiman, head of accounts of the Agency

described the retiree as a deeply religious, detribalised

Nigerian, and that his type is difficult to come by.

