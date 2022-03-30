NARST bestows Fellows award on Okebukola

Emeritus Professor, Peter Akinsola Okebukola, yesterday became the first African to receive the National Association for Research in Science Teaching (NARST) 2022 Fellows Award. According to a release signed by Jomo Mutegi, NARST Fellows Award, Chair and Noemi Waight, Board Liaison, NARST Awards Committee, respectively, the award was conferred on him at the 95th NARST International Conference in Vancouver, Canada billed for March 27 to 30. The release said that this honor recognises Dr. Peter Okebukola’s professional accomplishments as the most significant among other researchers nominated for the Fellows Award this year. They added: “Dr. Peter Okebukola’s research occurs at the intersection of five central themes: computers in education and e-learning, cooperative learning, metacognitive strategies in science education, environmental education, and eco-cultural influences in the learning of science concepts. “Okebukola’s work has made an exceptional impact in science education through his research, leadership roles in Africa and UNESCO and UNICEF, and enactment of impactful programmes for girls and visually impaired students in Africa and beyond.”
