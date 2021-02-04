Business

NARTO: 20% hike in petrol freight cost looms

Posted on

There are indications the Federal Government is working towards increasing the cost of freighting petrol by 20 percent, to boost the revenue of transport owners across the country.
The increase would raise the cost of bridging petrol to N9.11 per litre from N7.51 in the petrol pricing template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Equalisation (Management) Board (PEF), Ahmed Bobboi, who gave the hint at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), said the agency was waiting for the Federal Government’s approval before it would commence its implementation.
Bobboi, who noted that the increase was among the agreement reached by the joint committee set by the government and organised labour on the hike in the price of petrol and electricity, said the Federal Government was waiting for the labour unions to revert back to the larger house as the increase was.
Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Umar Ajiya, who confirmed the possible increase, said government considers NARTO as a strategic partner in the distribution of petrol.
According to him, the business of fuel distribution in the country was substantially carried out by tankers or trucks with NARTO as owners.

