Business

NARTO, Dangote Refinery collaborate on efficient product distribution

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Road transport owners across Nigeria have expressed optimism that the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery will deepen the downstream sector and positively impact their businesses. The transporters, under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), after a guided tour of the refinery plant in Ibeju- Lekki area of Lagos recently, said they had no doubt that the project would generally accelerate the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector; just as they also expressed the willingness to play a good role in the distribution of refined products from Dangote refinery when it starts operations.

The NARTO leaders commended the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, for his huge investment in petroleum refining and making the country one of the potential top refiners of petroleum in the world. Speaking after a tour of the refinery project, President of NARTO, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman, described Aliko Dangote as a trailblazer in the nation’s industrial development, whose contributions to economic development of the nation have helped in reducing unemployment and alleviating poverty. Othman expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction materials being used for the refinery, saying “we are impressed with the massive project which has been regarded as the largest single train refinery in the world. “The quality of the machines, the size of the refinery, and the quality of the work is of international standard.

We are also very happy that there is a plan to construct the road from the refinery down to around Ijebu-Ode. “The road construction is going to decongest the roads and make it easy for us to do our business.” To encourage more players in the downstream sector, the NARTO President emphasised the need for government to deregulate the downstream oil and gas sector fast.

“Many people are not refining because the sector is still regulated. It is difficult to invest billions of dollars into a sector, where prices are determined by government. “Deregulation will encourage more players into the downstream sector. When there is full deregulation, government does not neved to force anybody to invest in the sector. “Deregulation will attract foreign and local investment in the sector,” he added. Othman said members of NARTO had been given the necessary assurance that their businesses are going to be protected when the refinery comes on-stream under the Petroleum Industry Act.

He stated: “We came on a tour of Dangote Refinery to assess the level of construction work going on at the site and also to reassure our members that the refinery is going to have positive impact on their business, most especially with the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). “It is expected that there is going to be full deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

At the same time, we hope in the coming months, the Dangote Refinery will come into operation. “As at today, imported petroleum product is distributed across the country through road by our members. We thought that now that Dangote Refinery is coming on stream, the company might be interested in self-distribution of the products across the country without involving us.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims. In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful […]
Business

H2 Outlook: Analysts tip non-oil sector to drive growth as GDP eyes 2.63% y/y

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

The non-oil sector has been tipped to drive the economy in the second half of 2021. Inflation which has maintained an upward trend in most part of the first half is seen to continue to moderate in line with the trend in the last two months in the first half period. Based on the expected […]
Business

‘Pan-African payments system’ll eliminate $5bn transaction cost’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The $5 billion transaction cost incurred by African nations annually due to the proliferation of currencies on the continent would be eliminated once the Africa Eximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat complete work on the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS). Secretary General of Af- CFTA Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica