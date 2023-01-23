Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: 2 of 6 school children abducted at public primary school rescued

Security operatives in Nasarawa State have rescued two of the six school children abducted by gunmen at the LEA Primary School, Alwaza in Doma Local Government Area of the state. The two pupils namely: Vision Umbugadu Judge and Peace Amos were among the six pupils of LEA Primary School, Alwaza abducted by gunmen last week amid condemnation by government and members of the public.

A press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and made available to crime correspondents yesterday in Lafia, said that the two pupils (females), were rescued weekend by the police and in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state.

The statement said the two pupils were taken to a hospital in Doma for medical examination after which they would be  handed over to the chairman of Doma Local Government Area to reunite them with their parents.

Nansel said “The pupils were rescued at about 1430hrs at Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA, Nasarawa State, due to sustained pressure mounted on the abductors by the combined search and rescue team. “The victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be handed over to Doma LGA chairman to reunite them with their par ents.”

The police image maker explained that relentless effort was ongoing to rescue the other pupils still in captivity unhurt, and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Doma Local Government Area came under attack by kidnapers when only a fortnight ago two children of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), in Doma, were abducted by gunmen just as a police officer was also reportedly kidnapped on his way back to Doma after a visit to his father

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

