Nasarawa: Actress Tayo Sobola is new Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom

Delectable Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga is the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, in Nasarawa State, a title bestowed on her by the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan at an august gathering in the palace
The excited actress took to her Instagram page to reveal this.
In attendance was also Ambassador Sadiq Ibrahim who graced the occasion alongside a few other personalities
While sharing a video from the event, the actress wrote: “So today I officially become the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom Nasarawa.”
Speaking on her role as the Queen Mother said some of her duties is to advocate and encourage girls child support and education, social particition in championing the aspirations of women dynamism and as well bring total social transformation to the kingdom especially at crucial time that there’s a lot of challenges in terms of women’s self empowerment
It is pertinent to note that the title conferment is the second in the history of the kingdom.
Explaining further, the Emir HRM Abdullah Hassan disclosed that his father’s twin sister was the first Queen Mother as far back as 1970  and ever since no individual had emerged one until “today’s conferment of the title on you”.
In his congratulatory message to the actress, the Emir said: “Once again congratulations as  the most youngest among the saraunias in the northern Emirates.”
Industry colleagues have also taken to social media to congratulate the actress and CEO of Cleanstitches & Sotee Entertainment on the new title.

