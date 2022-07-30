Nasarawa agency generates N536m in 6 months against N600m one-year target

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Urban Development has lauded Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) for generating over N536 millon between January and June as against its N600m target for this year. Chairman of the committee, David Maiyaki, gave the commendation when the management of the agency appeared before the committee on its 2022 budget performance. He said that the committee was happy with the good revenue performance of NAGIS and urged them to do more. “We are happy with your performance in terms of revenue generation and we urge you to do more. We also want to assure you of our continued determination to support and synergise with you in order to take the agency and the ministry to the next level of development,” he said.

