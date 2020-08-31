Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: Army hands over 778 women, children of captured terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over the 778 women and children rescued during the recent military clamp down on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

 

The women and children are from 17 Northern states including: Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Niger, Jigawa, Borno and Kaduna.

 

Others are Kogi, Bauchi, Kwara, Kebbi, Taraba, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja.

 

Briefing newsmen during the event, the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Nigeria Army, Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali, said that sad threat to security arising from kidnapping, armed robbery and abduction for slavery and sex wives, ransome and cattle rustling predicated on several complaints informed  the military’s operation.

 

He said that the operation, nicked “Operation Nut  Cracker”  being conducted to clear terrorists from Ugya and Panda forests, destroyed the terrorists camps where it rescued the women and children of the terrorists and also recovered weapons including rocket launchers, explosive devices, guns and several ammunition among other dangerous weapons.

 

According to him, the operation was  jointly carried out by the Nigerian Air Force and Command Army Records including Guards  Brigade and the Nigeria Police Force  and the Department of State Services (DSS).

