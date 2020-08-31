Nasarawa: Army hands over 778 women, children of captured terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over the 778 women and children rescued during the recent military clamp down on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The women and children are from 17 Northern states including: Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Niger, Jigawa, Borno and Kaduna.

Others are Kogi, Bauchi, Kwara, Kebbi, Taraba, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja.

Briefing newsmen during the event, the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Nigeria Army, Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali, said that sad threat to security arising from kidnapping, armed robbery and abduction for slavery and sex wives, ransome and cattle rustling predicated on several complaints informed the military’s operation.

He said that the operation, nicked “Operation Nut Cracker” being conducted to clear terrorists from Ugya and Panda forests, destroyed the terrorists camps where it rescued the women and children of the terrorists and also recovered weapons including rocket launchers, explosive devices, guns and several ammunition among other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the operation was jointly carried out by the Nigerian Air Force and Command Army Records including Guards Brigade and the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

