Nasarawa Assembly demands relief materials for flood victims

Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the state government to provide relief materials for flood victims. According to the Assembly, the materials will reduce their plight and improve their living standards after the experience.

 

Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this while reading the resolution after Majority Leader Tank Tunga raised the issue under matters of public importance yesterday. He said: “I want to use this medium to appreciate Tanko Tunga and all members for your contributions on this subject matter.

 

“I have also directly been affected as 50 per cent of my people are living in riverine communities” “The devastating effects of the flood are huge across the state as many lives, animals, buildings, farmlands among other properties were destroyed.

 

“As many communities across the state affected by the flood are homeless, they are no longer living in their homes. “It is in view of this that I want to call on the state government to provide relief materials to the flood victims without delay.”

 

